Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has suspended the State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Noble Atulegwu.

Mr Uzodinma also suspended his Special Adviser and General Manager, Imo State Housing Corporation, Chinedu Mbakwe-Obi.

The Secretary to the State Government, Cosmos Iwu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Iwu said the suspension of the two officials was with immediate effect.

“The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has approved the immediate suspension from the office of the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Noble Atulegwu,” the statement read in part.

“(He) has similarly approved the immediate suspension from office of the SPA/GM Imo Housing Corporation, Chinedu Mbakwe-Obi,” the statement added.

No reason was given for the suspension of the two officials.

However, there were speculations that the officials might have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the take-over of some lands belonging to families and communities in Owerri.

READ ALSO:

Many communities in the state capital, for instance, were said to have protested against Mr Atulegwu’s alleged takeover of their lands and equally asked the governor to relieve him of his duty.

But PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm the speculations.

Mr Atulegwu hails from Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

He was first appointed commissioner for entrepreneurship and skill acquisition in March 2020, but was later reappointed as commissioner for lands in 2022.

Mr Mbakwe-Obi, a lawyer, hails from Ugbelle Community in Ideato South Local Government Area of the state.

He was first appointed as chief protocol officer and passages in the state by Mr Uzodinma in April 2020 before being appointed as general manager of Imo State Housing Corporation, some months later.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

