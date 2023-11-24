The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has opened registration for the 2023/24 post-UTME screening exercise.
The registration started on 23 November (Thursday) and will end on 3 December.
Mansur Alfanla, registrar of the university, said this in a press statement on Friday.
He said the institution has invited all candidates who applied for admission into the university to the post-UTME screening.
He noted that applicants for the screening must have chosen the university as their first choice, either at UTME or Direct Entry level.
The registrar called on prospective candidates to visit the university website for details of the procedure for the post-UTME screening exercise.
He said that to be eligible, UTME candidates must have scored at least 180 in the UTME examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
Mr Alfanla advised candidates to log on to the university website, using, THIS or THIS and click on Post-UTME Registration.
He warned candidates against using any other link, adding that enquiries should be directed to pre-admission@unilorin.edu.ng.
(NAN)
