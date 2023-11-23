The police in Jigawa State have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly fabricating firearms in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Shiisu, a deputy suprintendent of police, said in Dutse, the state capital, on Thursday that the suspect was arrested on 16 November.

“Policemen in Ringim in collaboration with a local vigilance group arrested the 50-year-old resident of Yandutsen Kawari village who specialised in fabricating firearms for miscreants,’’ Mr Shiisu stated.

A search at the residence of the suspect led to the recovery of a locally-made pistol and two rifles, he added.

Mr Shiisu said also that the suspect confessed to have manufactured so many firearms and sold them to people he could not identify.

The suspect would be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation, the police spokesperson assured.

(NAN)

