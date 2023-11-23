Controversies and startling revelations continue to trail Mohbad’s untimely death, which has also drawn attention to the intricacies and nuances of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Mohbad, 27, died on 12 September and was laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the following day.

The police exhumed his body on 21 September for an autopsy. However, the report is still pending.

While the singer has yet to be reburied, there is an ongoing coroner’s inquest probing into the circumstances of his death.

Also, Mohbad’s family seems to be in an unending squabble over his reburial. His mum, in a viral video, claimed that the police had released her son’s body, but the body has yet to be reburied due to resistance from his father.

Here are some of the recent developments regarding Mohbad.

Coroner’s inquest

On Wednesday, during the onongoing coroner’s inquest, Mohbad’s brother, Adura Aloba, testified about how Sam Larry, an associate of Naira Marley, assaulted the late singer at Elegushi Beach. Naira Marley, a Nigerian singer, used to have Mohbad under his record label, before they parted ways under controversial circumstances.

The Marlian record label boss and Sam Larry had been detained by the police over Mohbad’s death. The police only released them recently.

According to Mohbad’s brother, Sam Larry didn’t just stop at the physical attack during their Elegushi Beach encounter, he went on to make chilling threats. He vowed to wipe out Mohbad and his buddies individually whenever their paths crossed.

Returning to the eve of Mohbad’s death, 10 September, Mr Adura said the problems between Mohbad and his best friend, Prime Boy, were already brewing at home, and things got heated after a performance in Ikorodu, Lagos State. A scuffle broke out, and Mohbad smacked his hand against a car window, although he noted that he did not witness the fight.

He said Mohbad was in pain back home and urgently needed a nurse. Another of his friends, Ayobami Sodiq, came to the rescue with a nurse’s number, and after an injection, things took a turn for the worse. Mohbad started vomiting, and despite a desperate dash to two hospitals, he was declared dead, Adura said.

Fielding questions from the state counsel, Adura insisted that Mohbad hadn’t shown any signs of illness before or after the Ikorodu gig. He also didn’t witness the fight with Prime Boy, as he was then in the second Prado SUV. Back home, they didn’t do much for Mohbad’s injury – they just wiped away the blood, the witness said.

The nurse who injected Mohbad was a bit of a mystery, showing up two days after the Ikorodu incident brought in by one Ajisegiri (Bami).

Lawyers at the hearing agreed and requested the coroner to summon Sultan Ayobami (Mohbad’s DJ) and the driver who drove Mohbad to Ikorodu on 10 December .

Prime Boy is to re-appear before the court on 6 December, as his name featured prominently in testimonies before the court.

Toxicology

Still, during the ongoing coroner’s inquest, the Lagos State counsel, O. Akinde, informed the magistrate, Adetayo Shotobi, that the critical toxicology test on Mohbad’s body was being conducted in the United States of America.

This revelation came in response to enquiries from other parties’ lawyers who were seeking information about the delayed autopsy report.

Mr Akinde clarified that the vital aspect of the autopsy, crucial for determining the cause of the late music star’s death, was being handled by experts in the U.S. He explained, “The toxicology test, which deals with the internal body, is being conducted in the US.”

In response to the decision to conduct the toxicology test abroad, the magistrate questioned why it was taken overseas when Nigeria has its toxicology laboratories. Mr Akinde justified this choice, citing the diverse substances allegedly involved in the case and the desire to avoid potential controversies surrounding the autopsy report upon its completion.

He emphasised that the global attention on the deceased’s death was a factor in arriving at the decision.

Mr Akinde further argued that inviting the local pathologist in Lagos, Soyemi, a professor, would only be prudent to present a complete report. He suggested this move was aimed at ensuring that the final autopsy report would be comprehensive and conclusive.

A mother’s plea

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Mohbad’s mother, Mrs Olumiyi, expressed her anguish over her ex-husband’s refusal to allow the reburial of their son.

She appealed to Nigerians, saying, “Please come to my aid. I hope none of you ever has to go through the pain of losing a child. Mohbad’s body was released immediately after the autopsy, but his father is holding onto him, preventing us from giving him a proper burial.”

Despite numerous pleas, she recounted her ex-husband’s adamant stance. Frustrated, she sought assistance from the police commissioner, only to face insult and accusations. Undeterred, she chose not to engage in drama and relied on her faith, stating, “God is my vindicator.”

Calling on fellow mothers and Nigerians, she shared, “My son is restless; he is running about. I don’t have peace of mind. I need your help to bury my son.”

She emphasised her reluctance to respond to her ex-husband’s statements, entrusting the situation to God’s judgment.

Addressing President Bola Tinubu, youths at home and abroad, and friends of the late Marlian Music signee, she described the unbearable situation and appealed for assistance. She disclosed that Mohbad’s spirit seemed restless since being exhumed, causing her profound distress.

Mohbad’s mother also raised concerns about individuals exploiting her son’s death for online clout and financial gains.

She lamented, “They are using my son’s death to make money online. Do they pray to experience such misfortune, too?” Declining interviews, she emphasised the need for her son to find rest and be reburied.

It’s worth noting that Mohbad’s parents have been separated for over 15 years.

Father’s stance

A day earlier, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, released another tribute song to his son and warned that nobody should retrieve his Mohbad’s body for burial without his authorisation. He added that a DNA test must be conducted to ascertain the paternity of his grandson, (Mohbad’s son, Liam).

“I heard some people want to go and carry Mohbad’s body. When this boy was alive, he was my son, and even after death, he is still my son. Nobody should go and take his body. If anything must be done, I will be the one to authorise it. We are seeking justice for Mohbad, and you people are discussing burial. What remains after burial? Let Justice take place first, and DNA is necessary, please,” said Mr Aloba sais in a viral TikTok video.

Aunt’s allegations

In a viral TikTok video, the paternal aunt of the late singer has accused Mohbad’s mother, Mrs Olumiyi, of abandoning him at the tender age of eight.

The video has since gone viral, revealing a family feud that sheds light on Mohbad’s early life.

Mohbad’s aunt alleges that Mrs Olumiyi engaged in promiscuous behaviour, prioritising her affairs with other men over the well-being of her children. She said, “Iya Mohbad left all the children. She left them. I heard yesterday. I got so much information yesterday when those children were two and three years old.”

She said was eight years old when the woman “called Iya Mohbad left and went to and got pregnant by another man.”

The aunt also aimed verbal attacks at Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, claiming she shares similar characteristics with her mother-in-law. She asserted, “She and Wunmi are friends because they are both promiscuous. Mohbad sang about it. He said the two of them are close because they engaged in promiscuity. Both of you (Mohbad’s mother and wife) can’t say ‘no’; it is always ‘yes’ from you. Even if a goat or sheep comes, it goes with you.”

This revelation adds another layer to the ongoing saga surrounding Mohbad’s death, exposing familial tensions and personal disputes within the late singer’s family.

Sister inlaw’s allegations

Amidst the ongoing court case and inquest to find the killers of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, his family members continue to be at loggerheads.

In a series of videos, the late singer’s sister-in-law, Karimot, lamented that Mohbad’s father is an evil man who would stop at nothing to destroy his son’s widow.

She noted that Wunmi hadn’t known peace for a day since Mohbad’s tragic death, and the person behind it all was Mohbad’s father and his family members.

A friend’s quest

Bella Shmurda has also asked the police authorities to release the remains of his late friend for proper burial.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Bella Shmurda expressed concerns over the prolonged delay in releasing Mohbad’s body, which has been held for autopsy for the past two months.

He added that the police needed to fast-track the process and release the body to facilitate a dignified funeral arrangement while calling for the prompt disclosure of the autopsy results.

“It’s been over two months since Moh died, and his body was taken in for autopsy, but yet no result, which is fine, but please release his body. That boy needs a befitting burial and to go to rest. Finally, Naija Police, what’s going on? We need an answer here: where is the result? Where is his body?” Shmurda queried.

Celebrities concerns

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has also urged the Nigerian Police Force to release Mohbad’s body for burial promptly.

Expressing frustration with the perceived sluggishness of the investigation, she took to Instagram to demand justice for the late singer.

In a post shared late Friday night, Tonto Dikeh implored, “Give us Mohbad for a befitting burial. We are tired of your carelessness and slowness. If no one speaks, I will. I have invested too much of my emotions, time, and love to see this Justice go through. As QM says, give the police more time. Honestly, we have given you all the more time than necessary. This is not the case to be swept under. We want Justice.”

Meanwhile, fellow Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Iyabo Ojo has pledged unwavering commitment to seeking justice for Mohbad. Sharing a picture collage of herself with the late singer on her Instagram page, Iyabo declared that she would not give up regardless of the circumstances.

“No matter how hard they try, no matter the distractions, no matter the drags, no matter the storm, no matter the wait. We, the concerned citizens, will never give up on you. IMOLE,” she wrote, emphasising her determination to persevere in the quest for justice.

Both actresses are lending their voices to ensure that Mohbad’s case is not overlooked, demanding accountability and a swift resolution to the investigation surrounding his untimely demise.

Police stance

Meanwhile, on Monday, The PUNCH quoted the spokesperson fot the police in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, as saying that the police had not received the official reports on Mohbad’s autopsy.

“On the issue of the corpse, fans cannot request the corpse, well-wishers cannot request the corpse, only the family can request the corpse and the family has not done that.”

Mr Hundeyin added, “They (the family) will request it when ready. If they request it today, they will get it today.”

