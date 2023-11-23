Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Wednesday, assented to a bill extending teachers’ retirement age to 65 years or 40 years of service in the state.

Before now, the retirement age for teachers in the state was 35 years of service or 60 years of age.

Mr Uzodinma, after signing the bill into law, said the new law would encourage teachers in public schools to “have a sense of work security and be more effective and efficient in their duties.”

A video clip of the event was uploaded on the governor’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

“Having given the teachers extra five years,’ the governor said the teachers are expected to “work harder to give Imo children the best form of teaching and learning and graduate them as the best in Nigeria.”

The governor, who described the gesture as “value addition”, challenged the teachers to show more commitment and seriousness in their job.

He said the new law was a follow-up to a similar bill extending teachers’ retirement age to 65 years or 40 years of pensionable service in Nigeria which was signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari in April 2022.

“This decision aligns with my steadfast commitment to preserving the wealth of experience and knowledge within our educational system,” Mr Uzodinma said.

In his address, the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chike Olemgbe, said the bill was forwarded to the House and was passed after scaling third reading on 16 November.

Mr Olemgbe expressed joy that the bill was the first to be passed by the 10th Assembly since inauguration.

The speaker commended the governor for showing concern for the welfare of Imo Stste people.

He said that the bill was “well thought-out” and described its passage and signing into law as historic.

