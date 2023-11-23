President Bola Tinubu has appointed Desmond Akawor, a former ambassador, as a federal commissioner of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, said Mr Akawor will represent Rivers State in the Commission.

It said the appointment followed the death of the former commissioner representing the state, Asondu Temple, earlier this month.

Mr Akawor is a public servant who served as Nigeria’s ambassador to South Korea; Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Sole Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority; CEO, Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, and Executive Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (Engineering & Technical Services).

“The president tasks the new federal commissioner to deploy his robust experience across tiers of government toward the comprehensive reformation of processes that will ensure the most efficient and productive utilisation of allocations to all three tiers of government in Nigeria,” the statement said.

