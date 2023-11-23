A former Bauchi lawmaker, Salisu Zakari, has been stripped of his traditional title.

This came after he made a statement critical of an 11-kilometre road valued at N10. 3 billion the state government plans to construct from Ningi to Gudduba.

The governor, Bala Muhammad, flagged off the construction of the road last Sunday.

He said when the project is completed, the road will boost the state’s economy and bring development to Ningi town in particular.

The governor said the 11-kilometre road project was awarded to MotherCart Nig. Ltd.

He said the road was strategic as it would be a gateway to the commercial city of Kano and other parts of northern Nigeria.

However, the cost of the road has attracted criticism from people who believed it was too expensive.

Mr Zakari, a former representative of Ningi Federal Constituency, suggested the road might not be as long as the length quoted by the government.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Zakari said he was glad about the road. He, however, raised questions about the length of the road.

“My problem is not about the amount. Even if it’s N20 or N50 billion we are benefitting from the dual carriageway in the town. But the truth of the matter is that from Ningi to Gadar Maiwa is 10 kilometres, and from Ningi to Gadar Nasaru is 10 kilometres, put together is 20 kilometres. The length of Ningi is over 100 kilometres, from ‘Kogin Bunga’ to ‘Burra but Ningi’ is not much in breadth.

“My question here is that I doubt if from Government Secondary School Ningi to Gudduba (School of Health Technology) (Where the N10.3 billion was awarded for the 11 kilometres road), is up to 10 kilometres. I am just asking because there are Eagle eyes,” he said.

But after his comment the Ningi Emirate Council stripped him of his traditional title of ‘Kauran Ningi’.

The council said he was stripped of his title for condemning the road project.

READ ALSO:

The council’s decision was conveyed in a letter with the reference number: NEC/N/TTH/75/V.1 dated 17 November.

The letter, signed by the Council Secretary, Sulaiman Burra, written in Hausa language reads, in parts: “Warmest greetings and best wishes to you. I have been directed to inform you that, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ningi in consultation with his Council has removed you from your traditional title of Kauran Ningi effective today, Friday, November 17, 2023.”

The letter reads further: “This is consequent upon your lackadaisical attitude towards the development and growth of the Ningi Emirate, as well as condemnation and rubbishing the developmental project the Emirate had yearned for over a long period in terms of a dual carriageway in Ningi township, the Bauchi-Ningi-Kano road, as heard in the social media.”

Mr Zakari said he was shocked by the council’s decision because he advocated the construction of the road in the past.

“I have been advocating for the road project over the years, I never questioned about the cost, I said the road is not up to 11-kilometre, let them come and measure it before embarking on the project,” Mr Zakari told. PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday afternoon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

