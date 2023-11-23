A bill seeking to provide a legal framework for the mining, production and exportation of bitumen in the country, has passed second reading at the Senate .

The bill was sponsored by Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South) .

The bill was read the second time during the plenary on Thursday and referred to the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals for further legislative action.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, directed the committee to report back to the senate within one month.

Mr Ibrahim, while leading a debate on the bill, advocated the establishment of the Bitumen Development Commission of Nigeria.

He said the establishment of the commission is necessary because it will increase the revenue generation of the country.

The senator noted that the commission will be saddled with the responsibility of regulating all mining , production and exportation process of bitumen in the country.

Mr Ibrahim said it will also ensure effective utilisation of over 38 billion reserves of bitumen in Nigeria.

He said bitumen exploration will contribute positively in promoting economic activities in the country, when the legal framework is finally put in place.

The senator also said the exploration of bitumen in the country will promote the economic diversification policy of the federal government.

The objectives of the bill, according to the senator are:

– The need to develop a legal framework for the regulation of the Bitumen development in Nigeria;

– To prevent unconventional sources from taking advantage of research-enhanced applications over other competitors

– To lead innovation and resource-based strategy in the development of Bitumen in Nigeria

– To ensure effective utilisation of over 38 billion reserves of bitumen in Nigeria; and –

To promote economic diversification policy of the federal government.

Debate

Babanjida Husseni (APC, Jigawa North West) seconded the motion.

Mr Husseni said the legalisation of the exploration of bitumen will facilitate construction of good roads in different parts of the country.

Oyewunmi Olalere (PDP, Osun West) said Nigeria needs a legal framework to utilise all the bitumen discovered in different parts of the country.

Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), who also supported passage of the bill, said the legalisation will help to develop economic activities of the country.

Majority of the senators voted in support of the motion when it was put to debate through a voice vote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

