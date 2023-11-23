The National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) on Thursday held a one-day workshop ahead of the upcoming Conference of Parties (COP) which will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

The workshop organised in partnership with Oxfam in Nigeria and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is meant to harmonise Nigeria’s position at the conference.

Emphasising the importance of the workshop, the Director-General of the Council, Salisu Dahiru, said Nigeria is one of the 10 worst hit countries by climate change, highlighting the flooding of the previous year that affected about two million people.

He noted that it is important for stakeholders to collectively agree on what steps they can take and roles they can play towards the challenges of climate change.

The NCCC is the focal point of Nigeria to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) which is the United Nations entity charged with the responsibility of addressing the global threat of climate change.

Mr Dahiru noted that although the council has its responsibilities set out, it lacks the financing to implement and execute these responsibilities.

These responsibilities include a national climate change action plan, developing a carbon taxing system, developing carbon budget, carbon registry amongst others.

According to him, the current budgetary allocation for the council does not scratch the surface. The council has partnered with the UK high commission in Nigeria to activate Nigeria’s climate change fund so as to lessen the council’s dependence on the national budget.

Mr Dahiru said if Nigeria wants to take its climate change destiny in its hands, it must have the requisite financing.

Echoing the challenge of funding faced by the council, the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Environment, Terseer Ugbor, said the House of Representatives will work to see that the council becomes a commission in order to enjoy government funding following the current government’s decision to defund all councils in the country.

He noted that for Nigeria’s participation at COP28 to be valuable and fruitful, the country’s delegates “must provide a unified vision and tangible proposals that prove the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability, resilience, and inclusive economic development.”

For Mr Ugbor, the outcomes of COP28 are not mere policies but lifelines dictating the future trajectory of sustainable development, hence, the need for joint action at COP28 and beyond.

He said Nigeria is not just a participant at COP28, but a proponent for substantial climate initiatives, striving to activate the $100 billion loss and damage funding. He said Nigeria will also be championing enhanced and climate action and finance distribution.

Mr Ugbor hoped that at the end of the conference, Nigeria can secure at least one billion dollars in support.

Despite unveiling it Energy Transition Plan (ETP) at the conference last year, it could not secure any investment unlike South Africa and Egypt.

