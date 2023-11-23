The Acting Director, Library Services, Enugu State Library, Caroline Okolie, has urged the state government to make use of noise-proof materials in the library building to reduce the noise around it.

Mrs Okolie made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu.

She said that this had become necessary to enable readers to concentrate effectively while in the library.

NAN reports that the state library built over 50 years ago has been surrounded by bus terminals and businesses that create noise in the library premises.

Mrs Okolie said that the E-Library service was one of the facilities needed for users to enjoy the library as it would help to increase the number of library users.

According to her, the library cannot cope with the noise around it due to the increased number of businesses here and urban development as well.

“Relocating the library elsewhere will not solve the noise problem because wherever you relocate it to, development will definitely take place around it in future.

“But with the help of noise-proof materials in the building, the library will be quiet for everyone within the building to concentrate on his or her work,” she said.

The director noted that the number of users had reduced when compared to before, but students usually come in large numbers during examination to read.

“We encourage everyone to use the library as we often organise library period for children every second Saturday of the month,” Mrs Okolie said.

She, however, applauded the state government for its plan to upgrade the state library facilities.

The director also said that the familiarisation visit by the members of the state’s House of Assembly to the library recently was encouraging.

She added that the house members promised to look into the challenges faced by the library and upgrade it to a state-of-the-art standard.

(NAN)

