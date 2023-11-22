The Kwara State High Court in Ilorin, the state capital, has ordered the remand of a man, Adekunle Ademola, in prison over an allegation of vote selling levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Ademola allegedly agreed to sell his vote during the last 18 March governorship/House of Assembly elections in Kwara State.

EFCC said in a statement on Wednesday that Mr Ademola, a registered voter at Polling Unit 004, Ilorin Grammar School, Geri Alimi, Ilorin, agreed for money to be paid into his GTB bank account for voting at the election.

He was charged with one count of electoral fraud under section 121 (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 and punishable under section 121 (4) of the same Act.

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him during his arraignment before the judge, Mahmud Abdulgafar, on Wednesday.

In view of the defendant’s not-guilty plea, the prosecuting counsel, Andrew Akoja, prayed the court for a trial date.

He also requested that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre.

The judge, in response, remanded the defendant at the Mandala Correctional Centre.

He then adjourned the case until 6 December for trial.

Read EFCC’s full statement below:

EFCC PRESS RELEASE

Electoral Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Vote Seller in Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned an alleged vote seller, Adekunle Ademola arrested by operatives of the EFCC, at the just concluded gubernatorial elections in Kwara State.

He was arraigned on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin on one-count charge bordering on vote selling. The offence contravenes Section 121 (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022, and is punishable under section 121 (4) of the same Act”.

The lone -count reads: “That you, Adekunle Ademola sometime on 18th March, 2023 at Ilorin, within the Judicial Division of the High Court, while being a voter at the Polling Unit 004, Ilorin Grammar School, Geri Alimi, Ilorin Kwara State, during the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Election in Kwara State, did agree for money to be paid into your account number 0035091636 domiciled with Guarantee Trust Bank Plc for voting at the election and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 121 (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 and punishable under section 121 (4) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, Andrew Akoja, prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution prove its case, and for the remand of the defendant at a Correctional Centre.

Justice Abdulgafar thereafter remanded the defendant at Mandala Correctional Centre and later adjourned the case to December 6, 2023 for trial.

Adekunle’s journey to the dock started on March 18, 2023 when he was arrested at Polling Unit 04, Ilorin Grammar School, Ilorin by officers of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, on election monitoring duty in the State.

Specifically, the defendant provided his name and account number as well as information about seven others for the purpose of receiving money after he had voted.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

November 22, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

