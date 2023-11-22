The Police in Delta State have arrested a suspect who allegedly impersonated the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Kingsley Emu, to defraud his victims of millions of naira.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, identified the suspect as Samson Ibiloma, 52, who hails from Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State but resides in Warri, Delta State.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested on 1 November at Walter Odili Area by Enerhen Junction in Warri, based on complaints from multiple victims.

The police said Mr Ibiloma is a member of a syndicate which specialises in impersonating top government officials.

“For a long while, this syndicate has been operating under the alias of Hon Kingsley Emu, the Secretary to the Delta State Government, and defrauding unsuspecting victims seeking jobs of millions of naira.

Mr Edafe said Mr Ibiloma confessed that the leader of the syndicate is Stephen Odeemero. “Effort is on to arrest fleeing members of the gang,” Mr Edafe said.

The oil-rich Delta State has recorded a surge in crimes lately despite police efforts. The latest arrest came four days after the police in the state arrested some suspected armed robbers and cultists, and recovered arms and ammunition.

About a week ago, the police in the state rescued a kidnapped victim and recovered two locally-made guns.

