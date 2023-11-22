An Abakaliki Chief Magistrate Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 29-year-old man, Chikodili Igboji in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 50-year-old widow.

The Magistrate, Chinedu Agama-Agama, ordered the remand of the defendant after rejecting his bail application.

Mr Igboji is facing a count charge of rape allegedly committed on 15 October, at Udenyi village, Izzo Imoha in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Francis Nwelom, moved a bail application for the defendant, stressing that he was innocent.

The prosecution counsel, Stanley Ngene, a police inspector, however, opposed the bail application and prayed the court to order the remand of the defendant.

Mr Ngene told the court that the offence is punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Code, CAP 33 Vol. 1 laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

The survivor, a mother of six children, while narrating her ordeal to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the court session, alleged that the defendant came to her house at night armed with a knife.

She alleged that the defendant interrupted her sleep, grabbed her and commanded her not to utter a word, or else he would kill her.

“I was afraid and started shivering. I managed to ask him, what was my offence?

“I pleaded with him to have mercy on me that I have no husband and I have six children. He pushed me, raped me and went away with my phone and my hard-earned N20,000,” she said.

The survivor, a farmer, said she wants justice.

“I am begging the court to ensure that the defendant suffers in prison. He should receive his punishment, accordingly.

“I also want the government at all levels, particularly Governor Francis Nwifuru, as well as good-spirited individuals, to come to my aid.

“I am from the warring community of Ezza-Effium and my children have been out of school.

“We ran out of my own community due to the lingering communal crisis in the area,” she said.

(NAN)

