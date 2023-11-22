Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has called on residents of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses following the clash between soldiers and police in Yola.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, issued this on Wednesday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Tuesday night, sporadic gunshots between the police and the soldiers at police headquarters were heard at about 11:00 p.m. in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

One soldier was injured while a policeman was killed in a clash between some army and police personnel.

Mr Fintiri described the incident as unfortunate.

He appealed for accommodation and tolerance among security agencies, describing the incident as unacceptable “at this time of peacebuilding”.

“While regretting the ugly incident that led to the clash between the soldiers and the police, Gov. Fintiri disclosed that government is on top of the situation and appealed to the parties to exercise restraint in the overall peace of the State,” he stated.

Mr Fintiri urged all security personnel on special assignment to remain at their duty posts and conduct themselves with a high sense of maturity.

“I am concerned that such acrimony could have lasting consequences on the hard-earned peace we have been able to build over the years.

“I appeal to all security personnel for restraint, mutual respect and tolerance for one another as people destined to work together in this great state.

“I appeal for patience and understanding as the administration works towards lasting solutions to these conflicts.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

