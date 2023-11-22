The management of the Federal High Court of Nigeria has redeployed some of its judges to new divisions across the country.

A statement by the court’s assistant director of information, Catherine Christopher, on Wednesday, said the postings became necessary following the appointment of 23 judges to the Federal High Court bench in October.

The statement quoted the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, as directing the judges to report for work at their duty posts before 8 January 2024.

There are 94 judges on the court’s bench spread across 38 divisions in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A look at the new postings showed that some judges retained their old locations, while others were reshuffled across divisions in states like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, and Kano.

Despite the new additions, the court still falls short of six judges to reach its full complement of 100.

Read the full statement below:

*PRESS RELEASE*

“Sequel to the appointment of 23 new judges, the Honorable Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon.Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, has released a new posting of the court’s judges to various Divisions across the country.

The Chief Judge directed the affected judges to report at their duty stations before the date of resumption from the Christmas vacation, being the 8th day of January, 2023.

His lordship wishes his fellow lordships a wonderful vacation in advance.

Below is the list of judges and their new postings:

1. ABUJA :

1. HON. JUSTICE J.T. TSOHO — Chief Judge

2. HON. JUSTICE G.K. OLOTU

3. HON. JUSTICE B.F.M. NYAKO

4. HON. JUSTICE R.N. OFILI- AJUMOGOBIA

5. HON. JUSTICE A.R. MOHAMMED

6. HON. JUSTICE I. E. EKWO

7. HON. JUSTICE D.U. OKOROWO

8. HON. JUSTICE JOYCE OBEHI ABDULMALIK

9. HON. JUSTICE JAMES KOLAWALE OMOTOSHO

10. HON. JUSTICE EMEKA NWITE

11. HON. JUSTICE OBIORA ATUEGWU EGWUATU

12. HON. JUSTICE MOBOLAJI OLUBUKOLA OLAJUWON

13. HON. JUSTICE NKEONYE EVELYN MAHA

2. UMUAHIA -ABIA

1. HON. JUSTICE SUNDAY ONU

2. HON. JUSTICE MUSA KAKAKI

3. YENAGOA — BAYELSA

1. HON. JUSTICE ISA HAMMA ADAMA DASHEN

2. HON. JUSTICE SALIM OLASUPO IBRAHIM

4. BENIN -EDO

1. HON. JUSTICE S. M. SHUAIBU

2. HON. JUSTICE CHUKA AUSTINE OBIOZOR

5. BIRNIN KEBBI.- KEBBI

1. HON. JUSTICE EMMANUEL GAKKO

6. KADUNA

1. HON. JUSTICE R.M. AIKAWA

2. HON. JUSTICE HAWAU BUHARI

7. KANO

1. HON. JUSTICE A.M. LIMAN

2. HON. JUSTICE M.N. YUNUSA

3. HON. JUSTICE S.A. AMOBEDA

8. LAGOS

1. HON. JUSTICE J.T. TSOHO – Chief Judge

2. HON. JUSTICE A.O. FAJI

3. HON. JUSTICE A. LEWIS -ALLAGOA

4. HON. JUSTICE C.J. ANEKE

5. HON. JUSTICE YELLIM S. BOGORO

6. HON. JUSTICE DANIEL EMEKA OSIAGOR

7. HON. JUSTICE AKINTAYO ALUKO

8. HON. JUSTICE PETER ODO LIFU

9. HON. JUSTICE ABIMBOLA O. AWOGBORO

10. HON. JUSTICE DIPEOLU DEINDE ISAAC

11. HON. JUSTICE OGUNDARE KEHINDE OLAYIWOLA

12. HON. JUSTICE IBRAHIM AHMAD KALA

13. HON. JUSTICE OGAZI FRIDAY NKEMAKONAM

9. ILORIN -KWARA

1. HON. JUSTICE EVELYN NMASINULO ANYADIKE

2. HON. JUSTICE ARIWOOLA OLUKAYODE JNR.

10. AKURE – ONDO

1. HON. JUSTICE TOYIN BOLAJI ADEGOKE.

2. HON. JUSTICE OWOEYE ALEXANDER OLUSEYI

11. IBADAN -OYO

1. HON. JUSTICE UCHE N. AGOMOH

2. HON. JUSTICE EKERETE UDOFOT AKPAN

12. ABEOKUTA -OGUN

1. HON. JUSTICE A.A. OKEKE

2. HON. JUSTICE ADEFUNMILOLA ADEKEMI DEMI – AJAYI

13. ADO -EKITI, EKITI

1. HON. JUSTICE B.O. KUEWUMI

2. HON. JUSTICE B.O. QUADRI

14. ASABA- DELTA

1. HON. JUSTICE F.A. OLUBANJO

2. HON. JUSTICE AGBAJE OLUFUNMILOLA ADETUTU

15. AWKA – ANAMBRA

1. HON. JUSTICE NNAMDI DIMGBA

16. ABAKALIKI – EBONYI

1. HON. JUSTICE HYELADZIRA AJIYA NGANJUWA

2. HON. JUSTICE M.T. SEGUN- BELLO

17. OWERRI -IMO

1. HON. JUSTICE INIEKENIMI NICHOLAS OWEIBO

2. HON. JUSTICE WIGWE-OREH CHITURU JOY

18. WARRI- DELTA

HON. JUSTICE I.M. SANI

19. PORT HARCOURT —RIVERS

1. HON. JUSTICE P.I. AJOKU

2. HON. JUSTICE E.A. OBILE

3. HON. JUSTICE PHEOBE MSUEN AYUA

4. HON. JUSTICE STEPHEN DAYLOP PAM

5. HON. JUSTICE ADAMU TURAKI MOHAMMED

6. HON. JUSTICE SA’ADATU IBRAHIM MARK

20. CALABAR — CROSS – RIVER

1. HON. JUSTICE I. L. OJUKWU

2. HON. JUSTICE ROSEMARY O. DUGBO. OGHOGHORIE

21. UYO — AKWA-IBOM

1. HON. JUSTICE M.A. ONYETENU

2. HON. JUSTICE ONAH CHIGOZIE SERGIUS

22. MAKURDI – BENUE

1. HON. JUSTICE M.S. ABUBAKAR

2. HON. JUSTICE EGBE RAPHAEL JOSHUA.

23. ENUGU

1. HON. JUSTICE M.G. UMAR

2. HON. JUSTICE F.O. GIWA- OGUNBANJO

24. MAIDUGURI -BORNO

1. HON. JUSTICE JUDE KANYIOH DAGAT

2. HON. JUSTICE TIJJANI GARBA RINGIM

25. YOLA- ADAMAWA:

1. HON. JUSTICE SALEH KOGO IDRISSA

2. HON. JUSTICE ABDULAZEEZ M. Z. ANKA

26. BAUCHI

1. HON. JUSTICE MUSA SULAIMAN LIMAN

2. HON. JUSTICE AISHATU AUTA IBRAHIM

27. KATSINA

1. HON. JUSTICE AHMAD GAMA MAHMUD

2. HON. JUSTICE HUSSAINI DADAN- GARBA

28. GUSAU-ZAMFARA

1. HON. JUSTICE AMINU BAPPA ALIYU

29. JALINGO – TARABA

1. HON. JUSTICE BALA KHALIFA- MOHAMMED USMAN

30. MINNA -NIGER

1. HON. JUSTICE GARBA AMINU

2. HON. JUSTICE MUHAMMAD DAN- IGE

31. LAFIA -NASARAWA:

1. HON. JUSTICE NEHIZENA IDEMUDIA AFOLABI

2. HON. JUSTICE ANYALEWA ONOJA -ALAPA

32. LOKOJA -KOGI

1. HON. JUSTICE ABDU DOGO

2. HON. JUSTICE ABIODUN JORDAN ADEYEMI

33. JOS-PLATEAU

1. HON. JUSTICE D.V. AGISHI

2. HON. JUSTICE SHARON TANKO ISHAYA

34. OSOGBO- OSUN:

1. HON. JUSTICE N. AYO- EMMANUEL

2. HON. JUSTICE MASHKUR SALISU

35. SOKOTO

1. HON. JUSTICE Z. B. ABUBAKAR

36. GOMBE

1. HON. JUSTICE HILLARY IDE OSHO OSHOMO

2. HON. JUSTICE AMINA ALIYU MOHAMMAD

37. DUTSE – JIGAWA

1. HON. JUSTICE HASSAN DIKKO

38. DAMATURU – YOBE:

1. HON. JUSTICE FADIMA MURTALA AMINU

2. HON. JUSTICE YILWA HAUWA JOSEPH.

Signed:

Catherine Oby Christopher, PhD.

Assistant Director Information,

Federal High Court of Nigeria.

22ND NOVEMBER, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

