The founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Changpeng Zhao, has stepped down as CEO of the company.

Mr Zhao disclosed this in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“Today, I stepped down as CEO of Binance. Admittedly, it was not easy to let go emotionally. But I know it is the right thing to do. I made mistakes, and I must take responsibility. This is best for our community, for Binance, and for myself,” Mr Zhao said.

“Binance is no longer a baby. It is time for me to let it walk and run. I know Binance will continue to grow and excel with the deep bench it has. I’m pleased to announce that Richard Teng, our now former Global Head of Regional Markets, has been named the new CEO of Binance today.

“Richard is a highly qualified leader and, with over three decades of financial services and regulatory experience, he will navigate the company through its next period of growth.”

Mr Zhao said the new CEO will ensure Binance delivers on the next phase of security, transparency, compliance, and growth.

Before joining Binance, he said Mr Richard was CEO of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM); Chief Regulatory Officer of the Singapore Exchange (SGX); and Director of Corporate Finance at the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

“With Richard and the entire team, I’m confident that the best days for Binance and the crypto industry lay ahead.

“As a shareholder and former CEO with historical knowledge of our company, I will remain available to the team to consult as needed, consistent with the framework set out in our U.S. agency resolutions,” he added.

Background

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange.

The company had recently faced a series of setbacks, announcing plans to leave the Netherlands, Cyprus, Canada and Australia and being charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Earlier in June, the SEC sued Binance and Mr Zhao, alleging that the company artificially inflated its trading volumes, diverted customer funds, and misled investors about its market surveillance controls.

On Tuesday, the company pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to money laundering and breaching international financial sanctions, agreeing to pay more than $4.3 billion in penalties, US authorities said, according to Financial Times.

Binance admitted to anti-money laundering, unlicensed money transmitting and sanctions violations, authorities said. The alleged misconduct occurred between at least August 2017 and October 2022, according to court filings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

