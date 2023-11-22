Brazil, Turkey, South Africa and Egypt have indicated interests to participate in the 2023 Calabar Carnival.

Twenty-Six states in Nigeria have also indicated interests to participate in the event which has Season of Sweetness as its theme.

Executive Secretary of the Carnival Commission, Austine Cobham, told reporters in Calabar, the state capital, on Monday that the 2023 session would be a pace-setter for the 20-year-old carnival.

He assured that participating countries and states would not be segmented, but would showcase their beauty, elegance, pageantry and talents together beginning from kick-off on 1 December.

Mr Cobham said adequate arrangements had been made to ensure security of lives and property before, during and after the carnival held usually at Yuletide.

He also said that the impact of the 32-day carnival would be felt across the state and the nation.

“We are working to ensure that the 2023 edition will be record-setting in comparison with editions held since 2004.

“We shall introduce new events at the 2023 carnival and reintroduce the children carnival, which had been stopped since 10 years ago.

“Concentration will not be in Calabar as the central and northern parts of the state will also be made to feel and enjoy the carnival.

“We are lighting up major roads and streets in Calabar for the festival and the same will be done in the central and northern parts of Cross River,” Mr Cobham said.

Cross River suspended the Calabar Carnival in 2021, a development it attributed to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

