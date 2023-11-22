A non-profit international school for social change, Acumen West Africa, has inducted new fellows from Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, The Gambia, and Sierra Leone into its foundry community (alumni network).

The event marked a significant milestone in cultivating morally and socially conscious leaders committed to fostering positive change within their communities.

The induction of the 2023 Fellows commemorated the program’s fifth year in West Africa.

Speaking at the induction event which was held recently in Lagos, Moyin Okubor, the Manager for Acumen Academy in West Africa, emphasised the significance of the program in the region.

She said they are dedicated to nurturing and equipping leaders with the tools, knowledge and mindset needed, as they tackle some of the most pressing socio-economic challenges within their respective communities.

She said: “Through weaving Acumen’s core values – humility, empathy and moral imagination – into the fabric of the fellowship, we inspire a deeply personal transformative journey whilst catalyzing a movement towards a more just, equitable and prosperous West Africa”.

Similarly, Ms Okubor advocated for leadership mentorship in Nigeria as a panacea for social change.

She said: “The need and demand for leadership role models across Africa is undeniable. Our fellowship program serves as a catalyst for shaping the next generation of purpose-driven leaders. Through our work, we illuminate the path to moral and impactful leadership, fostering a legacy that transcends individual success to inspire collective transformation across the region”.

Ms Okubor expressed deep inspiration by the lives touched, innovative solutions implemented, and enduring commitment to positive social change within fellows’ communities.

In parallel with the induction, Acumen West Africa announced the opening of applications for the 2024 Acumen West Africa Fellowship.

The organisation encouraged organizational builders and social entrepreneurs dedicated to addressing problems of poverty and injustice in West Africa to apply.

The application period will run from October to 10th December 2023, offering a new cohort the opportunity to embark on a transformative journey towards positive social change.

The newly inducted members into the foundry community – Acumen Academy’s alumni network, would join the gathering place for alumni of Acumen Academy’s Fellowship and accelerator programs, who have excelled at the highest level, establishing themselves as the next generation of social innovators who are enacting social change and challenging the status quo.

Becoming a Foundry member means gaining entrance to a unique set of resources from a community of supportive peers, the opportunity for mentorship, and the opportunity to access both social and financial capital.

Impact

The 2023 Fellows also shared their reflections on the program’s impact. Amy Gaman from Nigeria expressed excitement about contributing meaningfully to her community, she said, “Acumen has equipped me with the necessary tools and networks to create sustainable solutions to our country’s challenges.”

Josephine Saidu from Sierra Leone highlighted the importance of leveraging local resources, she said, “This program has shown me the importance of leveraging local resources to address local problems. I am excited to apply the knowledge gained to make a real impact in my country.”

Dieudonne K. Perry from Liberia emphasised the program’s role in amplifying the voices of the marginalized, stating, “Acumen has provided me with a platform to amplify the voices of the marginalized in our society. This program is crucial in cultivating a new generation of leaders who are passionate about creating a more inclusive and equitable West Africa.”

