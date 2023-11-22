Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has tasked members of his cabinet to prepare for a detailed budget defence at the state House of Assembly.

The governor also advised his aides to ensure that drafted executive bills were forwarded to the legislature timely.

Mr Adeleke said this in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said full cooperation was paramount with the legislature, to speed up budget processing in line with the assembly’s timetable.

“We have a state to govern. We have a five-point agenda to deliver. There is no room for distractions. All cabinet members must get their works together by ensuring successful budget hearings at the assembly.

“Also, let the relevant house committees have all the required information to vet and approve your proposals.

“I have full confidence that the legislature will understand the fiscal and economic considerations behind the 2024 budgetary proposals.

Mr Adeleke said his administration was aware of innovative ideas being introduced that may necessitate new laws or amendments of existing ones.

“Let me on this note direct our MDAs with planned executive bills to speed up the internal processes.

“Three of such bills are very dear to the goodness of our state. The bill to domesticate the Nigerian Startup Act should be forwarded to the assembly without further delay. That bill holds the key to boosting and diversifying our state economy.

He said the Osun Electricity Market Bill was important to the state with a resolution reached to move faster to get the bill passed into law without delay.

“Also, of similar importance is the bill to harmonise the state tax system. Our government wants to put an end to multiple taxation and expand the tax base with a lower tax rate.

Mr Adeleke, however, directed the justice ministry and all affected MDAs to work closely to ensure bills get to the state Assembly for early passage.



