Amidst the existential threats of climate change disrupting businesses, lives and livelihoods in Nigeria, Agora Policy and relevant partners will, on 22 November, host key players within the climate space to a policy dialogue aimed at charting a sustainable pathway for the country.

The dialogue, themed: “Nigeria, Climate Change, and the Green Economy”, is being organised as part of the activities mapped out in the lead-up to the forthcoming 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) later this month in Dubai.

The high-level event will feature a policy-facing dissection of the risks and opportunities that climate change, the energy transition and the green economy present to Nigeria.

It is organised by the Agora Policy in partnership with the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, The Cable Newspapers, The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Clean Technology Hub, Centre for Climate Change and Development (CCCD), and Nature News.

The event will be held at the main auditorium of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, the organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the event will witness the public presentation of Agora Policy’s latest policy report, “Climate Change and Socio-Economic Development in Nigeria”, which was produced with the support of the MacArthur Foundation, who are also the primary sponsor of the policy conversation.

It said the report highlights the different channels through which adverse effects of climate change could worsen in Nigeria and further compound the country’s developmental challenges.

The policy think-tank also hinted that the latest report points out the opportunities for Nigeria to foster rapid economic growth, diversify its energy sources, generate employment for its burgeoning youthful and urbanising populace, and address pervasive poverty and inequality through an equitable energy transition.

The presentation of the report, it said, will be followed by a policy conversation among stakeholders critical to climate action and the operation of a green economy in the country.

Expected panellists include Abubakar Suleiman, CEO, Sterling Bank; Salisu Dahiru, Director-General, the National Council on Climate Change; Olufunke Baruwa, Programme Officer, Ford Foundation; and Tengi George-Ikoli Senior Officer, the Natural Resource Governance Institute.

The panel will be moderated by Amara Nwankpa, the Director of Public Policy Initiatives at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, the statement said.

The panel will then be followed by an interactive session where key stakeholders will share diverse perspectives on what Nigeria needs to do to strengthen its resilience to climate change and its transition to a greener economy.

