The Senate on Tuesday urged the federal government to immortalise the late Taiwo Akinkunmi, who designed the national flag.
The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Sharafudeen Ali (APC, Oyo South) at the plenary.
The late Akinkunmi died on 29 August at the age of 89. He was a retired civil servant and electrical engineer.
His demise was announced via the Facebook account of one of his children, Samuel Akinkunmi.
The national flag designer was a native of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.
Motion
Mr Ali, while presenting the motion, demanded the immortalisation of the late Akinkunmi in recognition of his achievements and contributions to the development of the country.
The senator urged the federal government to rename national monuments after the deceased.
He called for the establishment of a historical initiative for the documentation of the achievements and contributions of Mr Akinkunmi.
Mr Ali also requested a one minute silence in honour of the designer of the national flag.
Sadiq Umar (APC, Kawar North) seconded the motion.
Mr Umar said the immortalisation was necessary for the younger generation to know the achievements and contributions of the late Akinkunmi in the development of the country.
When the motion was put to debate, majority of the senators supported the motion through a voice vote.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, thereafter directed the senators to observe a minute silence in honour of the designer of the national flag.
All the requests in the motion were granted.
