A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has ordered the police to release a former local government chairman, Moses Nwekoyo, in its custody.

The court also ordered the unconditional release of one Nwabueze Alegu from police custody.

The Police alleged that Mr Nwekoyo, a former chairperson of Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi and Mr Alegu allegedly defrauded one Emmanuel Nnaji of N54 million in a land deal.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said that the two were detained over alleged conspiracy, forgery of title documents and advance fee fraud.

“They defrauded Mr Emmanuel Nnaji of Enugu state of the sum of N54,000,000, and N21,390,000 was recovered from Alegu Nwabueze’s bank account,” Ms Onovwakpoyeya said.

Ruling on an ex parte motion on Tuesday, Justice H. A. Nganjiwa, ordered the police in Ebonyi to unconditionally release the suspects from detention pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“I, hereby order that the respondents produce the applicant before this court on the next adjourned date and show why they should not be released on bail,” the judge ruled.

The Judge, thereafter, adjourned the matter until 22 November for a hearing.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

