Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Monday in Owerri, the state capital, presented N185 million as compensation to bereaved families of security personnel killed at Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state on 19 September.

Gunmen had killed, on the day, five security officials attached to a military joint taskforce that was on routine patrol in the area.

Over six members of the taskforce who were injured in the attack also benefited from the compensation.

Mr Uzodinma described the slain security personnel as heroes, and prayed to God to grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss and to also grant the survivors quick recovery.

The governor noted that the occasion brought to limelight the insecurity challenges in Imo State.

“It is beyond what people think and it has a negative impact on the state,” he said.

This was not the first time the state government would compensate families of those killed while protecting Imo State residents, he said.

Mr Uzodinma promised to continue to “show love” to the families and agencies affected to encourage them in the discharge of their duties.

He said he was aware that the federal government and the security agencies had different compensation plans for their personnel.

“This is an opportunity to appreciate the invaluable jobs the security agencies are doing in Imo,” the governor said.

Earlier, Secretary to Imo State Government, Cosmas Iwu, said the deadly attacks in Imo State would not deter the security agencies from fighting insecurity and restoring peace in the state.

Mr Iwu assured that Imo would continue to support the families of slain security personnel in the state.

Those whose families got compensation were late Isaac Yakubu and Samson Edeh of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agrncy (NDLEA) and Ezeagu Tobias of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Others were Abraham Anas of the Nigerian Air Force and Abas Ejiofor of the Nigeria Police.

The injured officers are Ibrahim Abubakar, Umeh Lawrence (Nigeria Immigration Service), Akwaraji Charles, Abubakar Haruna, Odukwe, Onyekachi Ndubuisi, among others.

Mr Lawrence, who spoke on behalf of all the beneficiaries, commended Governor Uzodinma, the government and people of Imo State for the compensation and for the various support for security agencies, agents and their families.

(NAN)

