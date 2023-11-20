The Labour Party (LP) in Imo State, Monday, protested the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the certified true copy of the governorship election result in the state to the party.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that INEC declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 11 November governorship election in the state.

According to the result declared by the commission, Mr Uzodinma scored 540,308 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu who scored 71,503 votes.

The LP candidate in the election, Athan Achonu, came third with 64,081 votes.

The LP chairperson and collation agent, Callistus Ihejiagwa, was bundled out of the collation centre for allegedly “disrupting” the process.

The protest

On Monday afternoon, Mr Ihejiagwa, a lawyer, who was in a wheelchair, led hundreds of other party members to protest at the INEC Headquarters in the state.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, the LP chairperson said the party had applied to get a certified true copy of the election result, but the commission failed to release the copy to them, nine days later.

He said they were at the INEC headquarters to let the “whole world hear their voice”. He called on the INEC chairperson, commissioner in charge of the South-east and the state resident electoral commissioner, to intervene in their request.

“(It’s been) nine days, INEC has refused to give us the certified true copy of those results that they used to declare Hope Uzodinma winner (of the election).

“Inside the collation hall, they were mocking the Labour Party. They were mocking us that we should go to court, that we should go to tribunal. The returning officer, Prof Abayomi Fasina was mocking us that we should go to court.

“Now, we have applied to them to give us the certified true copy (of the result) so that we can go to court. Nine days after the election, they are still delaying,” Mr Ihejiagwa said.

INEC responds

Addressing the protesters, the Head of Voter Education and Publicity Department of INEC in the state, Emmanuella Opara confirmed that the commission received the LP’s application for the certified true copy of the election results.

Mr Opara said the LP would need to pay a certain amount of money to get the certified true copy as soon as the commission gets it ready for collection by the party.

“We received your request and we minuted it. I want to let you know that it is your right to request for the release of the certified true copy and your application is being attended to. We really have to cost what it will take to produce those materials.

“The materials are being assembled as we speak. So, by tomorrow, we will give you the cost. On payment of the cost, we issue the materials to you,” Mrs Opara said.

