An All Progressives Congress (APC) member of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, said on Monday that the decision of the Court of Appeal sacking Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State on Sunday is a confirmation of his long-held stance.

Mr Gadgi, who represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency (APC-Plateau), appeared on Arise Television’s Good Morning Show on Monday.

He said the sacking of Mr Mutfwang, who is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was based on the correct application of the law.

“The Court of Appeal has affirmed my position that I advocated during my campaign to be a member of the House of Representatives that PDP cannot present candidates for elections. I am not surprised because the judgement is based on the law.

“So the Court of Appeal didn’t only say that our case is a pre-election. It said that the matter APC approached the tribunal with is both pre-election and post-election and if it’s a post-election matter, the court has the jurisdiction to entertain the matter,” he said.

Mr Mutfwang had polled 525,299 votes to defeat the candidate of the APC Nentawe Goshwe, who polled 481,370 votes in the March 18 governorship election.

But Mr Goshwe contested the victory of Mr Mutfwang at the election petition tribunal, claiming that the governor was not validly nominated and sponsored by his party. He also said there was non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the election.

The tribunal had dismissed Mr Goshwe’s petition, prompting him to proceed to the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision.

Delivering judgement on the appeal on Sunday, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld Mr Goshwe’s case.

The court ruled that Mr Muftwang was not validly sponsored by his party, the PDP.

The court held that the appeal brought by Mr Goshwe was meritorious as the issue of qualification was both a pre-and post-election matter under Section 177(c) of the Nigerian Constitution and Sections 80 and 82 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The court ruled that the failure of the PDP to comply with the order of the Plateau State High Court in Jos directing it to conduct valid ward, local governments and state congresses before nominating its candidates for the various elective posts was a breach of the law.

Speaking on the outcome of the appeal on the election on Monday, Mr Gadgi said he had forewarned the PDP never to participate in the election on the basis that it did not comply with the subsisting High Court order.

He noted that the PDP snubbed the court order directing it to conduct a valid congress in the 17 local government areas of the state.

He said the issue of sponsorship of the PDP candidate was rightly adjudged by the Court of Appeal as both a pre-election and post-election matter.

He noted that the tribunal had the jurisdiction to entertain it because Mr Mutfwang lacked the locus to contest.

On the issue of interference of the judiciary in election issues, which he termed ‘judocracy’, the lawmaker said whenever a party fails to do the right thing, it is the responsibility of the judiciary to step in.

“The case is very clear. Whenever a political party that serves as a pillar to producing a democratic leader didn’t do the right thing, ‘judocracy’ will come into play, if I may quote you,” he said.

Mr Gagdi said that the judiciary is the arm of government vested with the powers of interpreting the laws of political parties, the laws of the country and other enactments like the Electoral Act.

Many PDP lawmakers in Plateau have been sacked by the courts in recent times on the grounds of invalid nominations for the elections.

While the Court of Appeal’s decisions on the elections of the lawmakers are final, Governor Mutfwang has the right to proceed to the Supreme Court for final adjudication on the disputes over his election.

