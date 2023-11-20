The Police Command in Kano State on Monday alerted the public of plans by those they claim are supporters of unnamed political parties to cause violence in the state.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, the groups plan to take to the streets to protest the Appeal Court’s verdict on the governorship election in the state.

He, however, said that the command had taken appropriate security measures to prevent an escalation of tensions that may lead to a breakdown of law and order.

“It is on this note that the police command issues this warning to residents of the state to be extra careful as whoever intends to conduct any protest or procession should do so in accordance with the provisions of the law,” Mr Kiyawa said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, has urged residents to be calm and avoid any form of unlawful gathering, protest or procession that may trigger violence.

The spokesperson said joint security teams have been deployed to strategic locations to safeguard peace and order throughout the state.

“Whoever attempts to disrupt the peace in the state will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law,” he added and urged residents to report any suspicious movement, persons or items to security agents for prompt response.

After the Appeal Court judgement that sacked the incumbent governor of the state, Abba Yusuf, of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and ordered that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nasiru Gawuna be declared the winner of the 18 March election.

Mr Yusuf, however, said he was going to appeal the judgement of the Appeal Court at the Supreme Court.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

