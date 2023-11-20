The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) have threatened to exit its umbrella body, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), if its president, Williams Akporeha, and general-secretary, Afoloabi Olawale, refuse to resign.

Gbenga Olawale, an ex-officio of the PTD from Ibadan depot, said in a statement on Sunday that their members would begin a nationwide protest to press home their demand.

The statement directed PTD members across the country to move with leaves in front of their trucks to serve as a warning to NUPENG and police against interference and incessant harrassment of their leaders.

According to Mr Olawale, Mr Akporeha is not a member of NUPENG and as such lacks the competence to lead the union.

He alleged that Mr Akporeha was drafted into petrol station workers of NUPENG (PSW) to enable him to contest election as NUPENG president which was a departure from the NUPENG constitution.

“Williams is not a worker or a pump attendant on record as of the time he was verifying for the president position,” the statement said.

Mr Olawale further alleged that Mr Akporeha planted his surrogates to collect all revenue of the union which were not used for the development of the union and tanker drivers.

He called for a fresh election as members of the PTD have decided to stand with Lucky Osusan and Dayyabu Garga to be the new NUPENG president and general-secretary, respectively.

Mr Olawale added that they decided to support Messrs Osusan and Garga because they have sacrificed so much to ensure that their members were free from all kinds of extortion. (NAN)

