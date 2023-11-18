The Daily Trust Foundation, on Saturday paid fines to secure the release of nine indigent inmates from Keffi and Lafia Custodial Centres in Nasarawa State.

Theophilus Abba, Director of the Foundation, who spoke during the release of the inmates at the custodial centre in Lafia, said the gesture was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility to better the society.

He said that the foundation, a subsidiary of Media Trust Limited, secured the release of the inmates to decongest the custodial centres.

Mr Abba explained that the foundation paid cumulative fines to the tune of N650,000 to secure the release of the inmates that were sentenced for committing various offences.

He maintained that the foundation had been providing food and other items for inmates in custodial centres across the country, but decided to rather pay fines for inmates.

“This is giving back to the society with a view to improving it and averting dangers before they happen.

“Congestion of correctional facilities is a serious problem and if not checked and address could lead to breakdown of law and order as well as jail break,” he said.

The director also advised the former inmates to desist from crime or any act that could bring them back to the facility.

“Now that you all have regained your freedom, put the skills you have learnt into use to earn a living as you go to your various homes,” Mr Abba said.

In his remarks, Yunusa Ada, Controller of Corrections in Nasarawa State, applauded the foundation for the gesture and urged spirited individuals and groups to emulate them.

Represented by Assistant Controller, Atangso Haruna, the controller warned the released inmates against crime and urged them to be of good behaviour.

“I want to use this opportunity to admonish you to put into use the good behaviors and the skills you have learnt while in the custody,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the released inmates, Muazu Umar, expressed gratitude to the foundation for the gesture and pledged to stay away from crime.

(NAN)

