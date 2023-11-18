Pramod Mittal, the Indian owner of Global Steel Holdings which the Nigerian Government last September agreed to pay $496 million to in settlement for a multibillion-dollar claim for a contract involving the Ajaokuta Steel Plant, plans to use the proceeds to clear sticky personal debts.

The tycoon, brother to the billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, the biggest shareholder of the world’s second-largest steelmaking company ArcelorMittal, has a raft of abandoned factories and several unsettled debts, according to Bloomberg.

Global Steel Holdings went into liquidation half a decade ago after it could not pay the $167 million it owed UK-based Moorgate Industries Limited.

Mr Mittal had in 2020 mentioned the possibility of the Nigerian Government making a payout to him, which could in turn enable him to clear his debt, after Moorgate prayed a UK court to declare him bankrupt even though the judge was unconvinced at the time.

“While payments from the Nigerian government have reached GSH’s liquidators, as of Oct. 4, Moorgate had yet to see any of those funds despite having asked for them, court documents show,” Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Nigeria had on 15 September, 2022 paid the first tranche – $250 million – of the settlement sum to Global Steel Holdings. As of this January, the total payment by Nigeria came to $446 million.

The settlement followed the termination of a contract in favour of the company to upgrade the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had in 2004 chosen the US firm Solgas Energy to complete the building of the plant, which before then had been 25 years in the works. He would later revoke the contract on non-performance ground, awarding it to Global Steel Holdings.

Between 2004 and 2007, Global Steel Holdings secured rights to Nigeria’s entire state steel industry by way of five major concessions and share purchase contracts.

In a twist in 2008, the Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration abruptly ended the contract with the then president saying the agreements were skewered to favour the concessionaire.

Global Steel Holdings initiated arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce, Court of Arbitration in Paris thereafter.

Last September, when the government agreed to settle, Abubakar Malami, the former attorney general of the federation, said the Nigerian government had managed to get a 91 per cent haircut on the original claims of $5.3 billion.

Ajaokuta Steel Complex has consumed more than $7 billion of public funds and is yet to produce a single bar of steel.

“Ajaokuta has been a black hole that has gobbled up billions of dollars, enriching multiple generations of politicians and foreign enablers,” Bloomberg quoted Matthew Page, a former pundit for US intelligence agencies, as saying.

“This last failed reboot — and the giant price tag that came with it — is a preview of the next failed re-concessioning attempt. At this point, Ajaokuta’s dilapidated machinery is capable of doing only one thing: making public funds disappear,” Mr Page added.

King & Spalding, the law firm engaged by the local subsidiary of Global Steel Holdings, effected six transfers from the $446 million Nigeria paid in January to the Global Steel Holdings’ account, summing up to $272 million between October 2022 and February 2023, Bloomberg said, citing reports filed by the company’s liquidators.

The news outlet said King & Spalding declined to comment on the rest of the money.

Mittal’s debt woes

To avoid bankruptcy, Mr Mittal planned to repay less than £5 million out of £2.5 billion some companies and persons said he owed them.

Global Steel Holdings acquired a shuttered factory in 2004 where, within five years, operations had ceased due to a legal battle with banks. Banks said Mittal’s company had defaulted but the company insisted that lenders and the liquidator failed in their obligation to clear tax backlog. A Sofia court in Bulgaria put the company owning a mill that Global Steel Holdings failed to transform under bankruptcy in 2008 after it defaulted on a Є325 million bond.

Mr Mittal was arrested in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2019 and charged this January with “heading an organized crime group.”

Global Steel Holdings illegally appropriated” around $11.5 million from a producer of iron-ore smelting coke, which the company took over in 2003.

