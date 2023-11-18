Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says his administration has begun the payment of eight years’ salary arrears of judiciary workers in the state.

The governor’s spokesperson, Kazie Uko, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES.

The government said the judiciary workers had been owed since January 2015, and that they had embarked on an indefinite strike against the administration of Okezie Ikpeazu in the state.

The workers, among other things, had demanded the confirmation of Lilian Abai as the substantive chief judge of the state after being in acting capacity for over six months.

They had also demanded judicial autonomy, the payment of the arrears of Consolidated Judiciary Staff Salary Structure and leave allowances.

Mr Uko said that the previous administration was only able to meet one of the workers’ four demands, which was the confirmation of the chief judge.

He claimed the confirmation of the chief judge by the previous administration came after Mr Otti, the then the governor-elect, had expressed intention to confirm Mrs Abai, on assumption of office as governor on 29 May.

Payment of the salary arrears

Mr Uko said the workers have expressed gratitude to the governor for fulfilling his promise of paying off their salaries.

The spokesperson recalled that the promise by the governor to clear the salary arrears led to the calling off of an industrial action embarked upon by the judicial workers in June under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Abia State Chapter.

He claimed that the judiciary workers have confirmed that they have started receiving payment for the arrears owed them.

According to the statement, the Chairperson of the JUSUN in the state, Chinedu Eze, has expressed the workers’ gratitude to the governor for fulfilling the promise of salary payments.

“It is with a grateful heart full of joy and happiness that I, on behalf of the entire Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria members and executives, wish to inform and appreciate you for the first batch of the CONJUSS arrears paid yesterday (November 15, 2023),” Mr Eze was quoted as saying in the statement.

‘It’s a lie, wicked construction,’– PDP

Reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State refuted the claim that Mr Ikpeazu’s administration owed judicial workers in the state for eight years.

Abraham Amah, the PDP vice-chairperson in a statement on Saturday, described the allegation as a “cheap, infantile and barefaced lie” which was intended to paint Mr Ikpeazu’s administration as bad.

“The Abia PDP uses this opportunity to inform the good people of Abia State and Nigerians that judiciary workers in Abia State were paid their due salaries and allowances as at the time Okezie Ikpeazu handed over the reins of government to Alex Otti on 29 May 2023 and so the issue of eight years’ salary arrears is nothing but the wicked construction of Alex Otti administration,” Mr Amah claimed.

Mr Amah said that JUSUN members were holding discussions with all the state governments across the country as at 2015, long before Mr Ikpeazu assumed office, with many issues on the table, including autonomy of the judiciary, minimum wage and salary increase for its members.

He, however, admitted that judiciary workers in Abia State embarked on the strike at that time, but alleged that those in opposition before now “surreptitiously forced the JUSUN leadership” to embark on the strike in order “to embarrass” Mr Ikpeazu’s administration.

“To stave off the strike, it (Mr Ikpeazu administration) signed an agreement to increase judiciary staff minimum wage from N22,000 to N40,000 which many states rejected and JUSUN (in Abia) insisted on being paid the six months arrears prior to the agreement which the previous government refused to pay because it considered it outrageous and that is what Alex Otti and his handlers have mischievously, as always, converted to eight years,” Mr Amah stated.

The PDP spokesperson quoted the Chief Registrar of Abia State High Court, Victoria Okey-Nwokeukwu and a former State Commissioner for Finance, Obinna Oriaku, who served under Mr Ikpeazu’s administration, as denying the allegation that Mr Ikpeazu owed judiciary workers in the state.

He asked residents of the state to disregard the allegations, insisting that the judiciary workers were not owed any outstanding salary by the PDP-led administration of Mr Ikpeazu.

Mr Ikpeazu is a member of the PDP, under which he governed Abia State between 2015 and 2023.

He handed over to Mr Otti of Labour Party, who won the 18 March governorship election in the state.

Messrs Ikpeazu and Otti, however, have been at war of words over various issues, including alleged poor management of the state’s finances and looting.

