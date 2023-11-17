The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, has called for the revival of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, Kaduna through the DICON bill recently reintroduced into the House.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Benson said the DICON has been in a pitiable condition and requires urgent intervention by changing its legislative framework.

According to him, the corporation has not lived up to its mandate.

The DICON was established in 1964 to provide the material needs of the nation’s armed forces and other security agencies.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had tried to revive the corporation while in power.

In 2019, the former president directed the military and other security services to procure their uniforms and other kits from DICON.

Also in that year, Mr Benson brought a bill before the 9th House seeking to transform the corporation into a Military Industrial Complex (MIC) by making it self-funded but it was defeated.

The lawmaker, who recently reintroduced the bill said, if passed, the corporation would be strengthened to provide the much-needed service of transforming the country’s security architecture.

“This bill will strengthen this very important agency to provide the much-needed service for transforming the security architecture of our country, especially at a time like this.

“It will regulate local and international military businesses thereby saving cost in the procurement of military hardware and providing jobs for Nigerians.”

Mr Benson further explained that the bill seeks to expand the function of the corporation as well as its governing board.

“The bill seeks to authorise the agency to produce and supply arms and ammunition in Nigeria, in addition to the exclusive right of purchase, manufacture and sale of explosives (subject to the provisions of the Explosives Act).

“It will empower the agency to set up subsidiaries in partnership with local and international companies towards meeting the material needs of the armed forces and other security agencies through wholesale ownership or acquiring equities in enterprises with relevant products,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

