The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, refused to grant an application by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State asking it to vacate its 26 September interim order.

The judge, Emeka Nwite, said, in a ruling, that the court lacked jurisdiction to make such pronouncement.

He adjourned the suit indefinitely instead.

The judge said the adjournment was in view of the fact that the speaker and the state’s assembly had filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in respect of the issue before him.

He also refused to grant Mr Akeredolu and the speaker’s request to strike out or dismiss the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

The judge held that it would be wise for the court to adjourn the matter “sine die” (indefinitely) pending the outcome of the appeal in order to avoid judicial rascality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the speaker and the assembly had, on 20 October, appealed against the interim order made by Mr Nwite on 26 September.

In their appeal filed at the Appeal Court, Abuja, they sought two prayers.

These include “an order setting aside the ex-parte order of the lower court made on 26 September.”

The other is: “An order allowing the appeal and directing that the substantive matter be dismissed for want of jurisdiction.”

NAN reports that the judge had, on 26 September, restrained the state’s assembly from impeaching the state’s deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct.

Mr Nwite gave the interim order in a ruling shortly after Mr Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, Kayode Adewusi, moved the ex-parte motion to the effect.

He also restrained Mr Akeredolu from nominating a new deputy governor and forwarding same to the lawmakers for an approval as the new state’s deputy governor based on a letter of resignation purportedly authored or signed by Mr Aiyedatiwa, pending the hearing and determination of the interlocutory application.

The embattled deputy governor had, in an ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1294/2023, sued the Inspector-General of Police and the State Security Service (SSS) as first and second defendants.

Others joined are Mr Akeredolu, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Judge of Ondo State and the House of Assembly as first to sixth respondents respectively.

In the application dated and filed by Adelanke Akinrata on 21 September, Mr Aiyedatiwa sought for four reliefs.

But Mr Akeredolu, through his counsel, Kassim Gbadamosi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had, on 4 October, sought an order setting aside the entire proceedings conducted in the case on 26 September, including the interim order of injunction made by the court, same having been irregularly obtained for lack of jurisdiction.

The governor also sought an order striking out or dismissing the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

Besides, the speaker of the assembly, in his application filed by his lawyer, Femi Emodamori, on 27 October, equally sought an order that the suit was incompetent and that the court lacked both substantive or procedural jurisdiction to entertain it.

But Mr Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, on 30 October, prayed the court to dismiss Mr Akeredolu and the speaker’s applications, insisting that they lacked locus (legal right) to canvas such arguments.

Mr Adegboruwa argued that since the speaker and the assembly (fourth and sixth defendants) filed the appeal, he prayed the court to adjourn the case sine die to await the decision of the Court of Appeal.

He urged the judge to allow the parties to go to the appellate court in order not to waste the time of the court on arguments on whether it had jurisdiction or not and to avoid contesting with the superior court.

Delivering the ruling on Friday, Mr Nwite agreed with Mr Adegboruwa’s submission that the court cannot wrestle jurisdiction with the Appeal Court, including on the pending ruling that was supposed to be delivered on the arguments preferred by the parties on 16 October.

“From the foregoing reliefs, there is no gainsaying that the reliefs being sought in that appeal affect the jurisdiction of the court and are also the same reliefs being sought by the 3rd and 4th defendants in their applications.

“Indeed, to indulge in such action will amount to judicial rascality.

“In view of the foregoing analysis, I am of the humble view and I so hold that the application of the plaintiff (Aiyedatiwa) is well founded and meritorious.

“Consequently, the matter is hereby adjourned sine die,” the judge declared.

(NAN)

