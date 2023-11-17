The Federal Ministry of Works announced, on Friday, total closure of the four ramps on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, for repairs starting from 7.a.m. on 20 November.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, in a statement on Friday, appealed to motorists to continue to use alternative routes, obey traffic rules and officials during the repairs.

“The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, wishes to inform the motoring public that the government has perfected plans to carry out comprehensive repairs of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

“In view of the above, the motoring public is, hereby, notified that all four ramps connecting Adekunle to Third Mainland Bridge will be closed at the same time going forward.

“Consequently, motorists are, hereby, advised to use alternative routes while cooperating with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch- free movement,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that comprehensive repair of the 11.8kms Third Mainland Bridge began with closure of the Adekunle ramp on 6 November.

NAN further reports that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and the Lagos State government later flagged off the comprehensive rehabilitation project expected to gulp over N21.074 billion on 9 November.

Mr Umahi said the repairs of the four ramps of Adekunle/Adeniji would be completed on or before 13 December for Christmas and New Year, while the maintenance of the main carriageways would begin in January 2024.

However, the main carriageways of the Third Mainland Bridge, both Island and mainland bound, are still opened to traffic.

The Adekunle section of the Third Mainland Bridge has four ramps, which has a convergence point, and the repairs of all the ramps are expected to be completed within five weeks.

