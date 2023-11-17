President Bola Tinubu will, on Saturday, depart Abuja for Berlin, Germany, to attend the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference to be hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The conference is holding on 20 November.

During the conference, President Tinubu will join other Heads of State and Government of CwA member countries, bilateral partners, as well as Heads of International Organisations to deliberate on the immediate enhancement of economic and business cooperation with a view to outlining concrete measures to boost investments in critical areas such as energy, trade, infrastructure, and new technologies, among others.

The G20 CwA Conference will be taking place alongside the Fourth G20 Investment Summit, co-hosted by the German government and German business associations.

In view of his globally recognised drive for foreign direct investment in Nigeria, President Tinubu will sustain the momentum and advance the mission further as he leads Nigeria’s delegation to participate in the investment summit.

This visit also affirms the president’s commitment to diplomatic reciprocity as the invitation to Germany followed the visit of the German Chancellor to Abuja and Lagos in October.

Leveraging on the opportunity presented by the Fourth G20 Investment Summit, the Nigerian delegation will follow up on productive meetings previously conducted with high-ranking representatives from German business organisations who were part of the official delegation of the chancellor to Nigeria.

In his discussions with Chancellor Scholz in October, President Tinubu highlighted the imminent need for more German companies to invest in the Nigerian market across multiple sectors of the Nigerian economy, such as transportation, mining, and energy, while noting that Nigeria remains Germany’s second largest trading partner in Africa.

Nigeria and Germany, being the largest economies in Africa and Europe, respectively, recorded an increase in bilateral trade volume from two to three billion Euros between 2021 and 2022.

The president will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite; and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

President Tinubu will return to the country after the conference.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

November 17, 2023

