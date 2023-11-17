A civil society organisation, Building Blocks for Peace Foundation (BBFORPEACE), has called on operatives of the Southwest security network, Amotekun Corps, to respect human rights in the discharge of their duties.

The executive director of the conflict-prevention and peace-building organisation, Rafiu Lawal, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Lawal said BBFORCE organised the one-day training for Amotekun Corps personnel in Ibadan over the issue, with the theme: ‘Community Policing and Human Rights Protection’.

“I call on you, the Amotekun members, to incorporate human rights protection into your operations. Justice and fairness are fundamental principles that underscore the dignity and worth of every human being.

“Community policing requires a deep understanding of the communities you serve, an open dialogue with the citizens, and an unwavering commitment to address their unique needs and concerns.

“That it involves strengthening the bonds between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and creating safer, more resilient neighbourhoods,” he said.

He said the objective of the training was to equip personnel of the Amotekun Corps with necessary skills to recognise and apply the human rights framework existing locally, nationally and internationally.

“This training underscores the core values that must underpin the services of the security outfit. Community policing is more than just a strategy, it is a philosophy rooted in partnership, collaboration, and a shared vision of safety and wellbeing,” he said.

Mr Lawal said every individual, regardless of their background, deserved to be treated with dignity, respect, and fairness.

“Although there is a need to check citizens who go against the law and break the code of conduct of the society, as stipulated in the constitution, law enforcement officers sometimes abuse their power and take the law into their hands,” he said.

(NAN)

