The Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) has called for the cancellation of the recently concluded promotion exams from the directorship cadre to the Permanent Secretary (PS).

In its statement, the CPA claims that the exam was marred by huge controversies undermining its credibility.

It stated that the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation officials were allegedly responsible for the corruption and lack of transparency in the selection process. The CPA demanded that the entire process be reviewed.

It further alleged that the Examination Committee comprised the Head of Service cronies, ”who favoured her stooges for the PS positions.”

It said qualified directors who sat for the exam complained about the corruption, nepotism, bribery, and exchange of huge sums of money that characterized the selection process.

It explained that only 20 out of the 85 directors who took the exam passed it with 50 per cent or above, and the allocation of scores appeared biased, favouring some candidates over others.

The CPA also questioned the rationale behind the Examination Committee’s appointment and the exam questions’ security. It called for an independent body to be set up to reorganise the examination.

It outlined its concern over the lack of sanity and transparency in the civil service system under the Head of Service.

The CPA called attention to the abuse of financial regulations and procurement procedures, among other issues. It urged the government to restore sanity to the system and ensure that a transparent and independent examination process is put in place.

Head of Service reacts

But Mohammed Abdullahi, director of communication in the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, said the allegations of malfeasance in the selection process for permanent secretaries are false.

He explained that the selection process is rigorous and involves many highly placed individuals and organisations from the beginning to the end.

He said the Civil Service, being the engine room of any government, ”must always select the best candidates to formulate and implement government policies.”

Mr Abdullahi debunked the assertion that the Head of Service was planning on installing her stooges, stating that 85 federal directors were initially cleared. Still, after the final screening, only 20 passed the examination and participated in the ICT proficiency test, of which 18 passed.

READ ALSO:

”The oral interview was conducted by a body of permanent secretaries with the Head of the Civil Service Commission as a member.”

He explained that the selection process has three fronts.

“Firstly, the Department of State Services (DSS) conducts security clearance, while the Independent Corrupt Practices (ICPC) and Other Related Offences Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) conduct financial clearance.

“Secondly, the DSS conducts physical screening and issues examination numbers to candidates. Finally, candidates must score a minimum of 50% in the examination to participate in the ICT proficiency test. Successful candidates then attend the oral interview, which is the final stage of the selection process.”

Mr Abdullahi added that the selection process is based purely on merit and aimed at protecting the Civil Service.

”Many directors applied for the position, but only 85 were cleared for the examination. The selection process is designed to ensure that only the most qualified are selected. All the processes took place at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

“How can Madam interfere in a process where all these people are hugely involved? The selection process was purely based on merit. The processes are to protect the Civil Service because we are the formulators and implementors of government policies. So why should merit be compromised?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

