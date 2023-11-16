A group, Nigeria Civic Space Protection Alliance (NCSPA), has called on Nigerians to demand accountability and democratic returns from elected officials to safeguard the country’s democracy.

The group made the call in a statement by members of its National Coordinating Committee, Miracle Onyeukwu and AmforGod Ijeoma, on Thursday.

NCSPA stressed the need for civic engagement and called on the people to actively participate in shaping the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

“By safeguarding Nigeria’s civic space, our alliance is dedicated to preserving the integrity of democratic processes and ensuring that voices of the people remain the cornerstone of democratic consolidation and sustainability.

“Nigerians should, therefore, begin to demand electoral accountability and democratic returns from elected officials through the chains of governance templates,” the group said.

It said political and social insecurity in the country should be a matter of national emergency that should interest everyone, through the realities of cohesive communal security and human rights policies by security agencies.

This, the group stated, should be aimed at consolidating Nigeria’s democracy for economic stability.

Read the full statement:

As legal proceedings settled down at tribunals and the Apex Court through legal thresholds permissible by law, the Nigeria Civic Space Protection Alliance (NCSPA) urges the Nigerian public to remain steadfast and hopeful on sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy.

Though some of the legal outcomes are with equity deficits, the NCSPA is hopeful in fortifying Nigeria’s democratic systems, since democratic governance is the panacea to social order, sustainable peace and development.

Nigeria Civic Space Protection Alliance emphasises the importance of civic engagement and calls on all citizens to actively participate in shaping the future of our democracy. Together, with a shared dedication to democratic values, our alliance aims to contribute to a resilient, vibrant and robust democratic engagement for the benefit of all Nigerians.

For the citizens to breathe, political and social insecurity should be a matter of national emergency that should interest everyone through the realities of cohesive communal security and human rights policies by security agencies, targeted at consolidating Nigeria’s democracy for economic stability.

Together, with a shared dedication to democratic values, our alliance aims to contribute to a resilient, vibrant and robust democratic engagement for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Signed:

Miracle Chiedozie Onyeukwu

Member-National Coordinating Committee

AmforGod Ijeoma

Member-National Coordinating Committee

