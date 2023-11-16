There was jubilation in Imo State on Thursday following restoration of power supply by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) after two weeks of blackout in the South-eastern state.

The blackout followed the declaration of strike in the state by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on 1 November to protest the assault on the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in the state.

Shouts of joy

Some residents of the state told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday afternoon that the power supply was restored in the state in the early hours of Thursday after the industrial action was suspended by the labour unions on Wednesday.

Tony Ojukwu, a resident of Douglas Area of Owerri, the state capital, said there were shouts of joy in the area when the power supply was restored at about 1 a.m. on Thursday.

“You know it’s been more than two weeks we have not had light. So people were so happy,” he said.

Benjamin Ohadoma, who resides at Okolochi in Owerri West Council Area of the state, said the power supply was restored on Thursday afternoon in the area.

“Everybody was surprised that the light was restored. So, we were shouting and jubilating,” Mr Ohadoma said.

He said the blackout had affected them adversely particularly in pumping of water and powering of electronic devices.

“It has not been easy for us. Water has been scarce here since then. I am trying to pump water now,” he added.

Another resident of Owerri, who identified himself simply as Joseph, said, “We have suffered too much because of the power outage.”

“I recently suffered dislocation while competing for water,” said Mr Joseph, a taxi driver.

Meanwhile, some residents in other parts of the state told PREMIUM TIMES they were yet to have power restored in their areas.

One of them, David Oyewale, who resides near Federal University of Technology Owerri, said power supply was yet to be restored as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Background

The NLC president, Mr Ajaero was attacked in Owerri, the state capital, during an NLC protest against the Imo State Government over alleged maltreatment of workers in the state.

The labour union consequently shut EEDC’s power source which prevented the electricity company from distributing energy to residents of the state.

The NLC accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of mobilising thugs and police operatives to attack its president so as to frustrate the planned protest in the state.

But the police later denied arresting Mr Ajaero, saying they only placed him in protective custody to shield him from attack by the thugs.

Governor Uzodinma, in his initial comment on the issue, blamed Mr Ajaero for his alleged partisan interest in the state.

The unions on Tuesday began a nationwide strike to protest against the assault on the NLC president.

The unions, however, suspended the strike on Wednesday after a meeting with the Nigerian government.

“All the industrial actions declared so far, both nationally and in Imo State, have been suspended,” the NLC spokesperson, Benson Upah, said on Thursday.

