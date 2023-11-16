The leadership of organised labour in Nigeria has commended the Kaduna State government for the release of N3.1 billion for the payment of the gratuity of retirees and death benefits to the families of deceased civil servants under the Defined Benefit Scheme and the Contributory Pension Schemes.

In separate letters by the state’s branch of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman, and the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Wednesday, the organisation thanked Uba Sani, the state governor, for the release of the funds.

The unions said the payment of gratuities to the pensioners will alleviate the suffering of both the retirees and the families of their deceased colleagues who served in the Kaduna State Civil Service.

The labour unions advocated the constitution of the board of the Kaduna State Bureau of Pension to ensure total transparency following Section 20 of the State Pension Reform Law, 2020.

“We write to appreciate Your Excellency for the approval and release of N3.1 billion for the payment of gratuity for retirees and death benefits for families of the deceased retirees.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the release of the pensioners gratuity funds by the state government in October.

The fund is meant for the payment of gratuity to retirees and death benefits for families of the deceased under the Defined Benefit Scheme and the Contributory Pension Schemes

According to the Kaduna State Pension Bureau, over 1000 retirees and families of deceased beneficiaries are to benefit from the pension funds released as the verification exercise for the payment of the gratuity and death benefits has commenced in the three senatorial zones of Kaduna state.

