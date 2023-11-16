Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has directed all public servants in the state to wear Adire to work every Wednesday to promote Nigerian culture.

The directive is contained in a circular issued by the state Head of Service, Ayanleye Aina, on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to the circular, the directive extends to all categories of public servants across ministries, departments and agencies.

It also extends to tertiary institutions, local governments, local development councils and area offices.

”Consequently, every Wednesday is adopted as Adire Osun Day with all accounting officers and heads of agencies expected to comply with the directive.

“Additionally, all political appointees are also expected to comply with the directive from the State Executive Council to special advisers, and other categories of appointees,” it said.

The circular further said the governor presented the issue of wearing Adire during the last State Executive Council meeting and it was unanimously approved and adopted.

The circular quoted Mr Adeleke as saying that Adire, actually had its source from Osun State, noting that the new decision would reassert the traditional claim of Osun State to Adire..

The governor recalled his meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, where the duo resolved to host the annual Adire Day celebration.

Adire industry

Mr Adeleke further announced his administration’s plan to create mini-industrial clusters to support the Adire industry and other sub-sectors in the state.

“Our administration is working on the creation of SME industrial clusters.

“The Adire and other craft sub-sectors will be supported to grow and flourish.

“By this decision, we are determined to rebuild the Adire industry, that is under threat from foreign mass producers.

“We are poised to breathe life into our culture with Osun as the cradle of the Yoruba nation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Mr Adeleke’s predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, had on 11 July 2021 directed all civil servants to wear Adire every Thursday to boost the fabric industry. (NAN)

