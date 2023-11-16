The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Aminu Maida as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

This followed the presentation and adoption of a report of the Committee on Communication by the chairperson, Bilbis Ikra (APC- Zamfara), at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday.

Presenting the report Mr Ikra urged the Senate to consider the request of President Bola Tinubu for the confirmation of Maida for appointment as NCC chairperson.

He said the request was in accordance with Section 8 (1) of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) Establishment Act, 2003.

He said the committee had screened Mr Maida, saying that he passed all security clearance, possessed the requisite qualifications, professional experience, competence and regulatory capacity to further ensure success of the NCC.

Therefore, he urged the senate to approve the nomination.

Senate, thereafter confirmed the appointment of Aminu Maida, as Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC.

(NAN)

