An elderly woman died in a building collapse on Thursday in the Oyingbo area of Lagos State.

The yet-to-be-identified woman said to be in her 80s, according to the Vanguard newspaper, died in the partial building collapse at 34 Oloto Street, Borno Way, off Freeman Street, Oyingbo, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, confirmed the casualty but said there was no record of further injury from the incident.

According to Mr Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency received distress calls at about 8:30 a.m. and the rescue team arrived at about 8:42 a.m.

“The agency responded to distress calls concerning the above and upon arrival discovered a storey building in a state of partial collapse,” Mr Oke-Osanyintolu

“Further information gathered at the incident scene revealed that an internal suspended beam in a room collapsed at about 7:45 a.m. due to the ageing and lack of maintenance of the structure.

“Unfortunately, an old woman died from the impact of the partial collapse.”

Officials of the LASEMA Response Team (LRU), paramedics, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and Lagos Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) are on the ground to ensure safety and sanity.

“The building has been cordoned off and LABCA has been contacted for further action,” Mr Oke-Osanyintolu added.

