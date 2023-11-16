The police in Anambra State have arrested three suspected criminals who specialised in extorting residents under the pretext of being members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

ESN is the militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said police operatives serving in Ozubulu and Umunze communities in the state, arrested the suspects during separate operations.

Ozubulu is a community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area while Umunze is in Orumba South Local Government Area, both in Anambra State.

‘How they carried out the extortions’

Mr Ikenga said two of the suspects were arrested at Orumba South Local Government Headquarters in Umunze Community after a “painstaking investigation.”

The police spokesperson said the suspects had sent a text message to an unnamed victim, identifying themselves as ESN members.

He said the suspects, in the text message, demanded that the victim should pay them a “huge sum or else he and his daughter would be kidnapped and killed.”

“Both suspects are now cooling their feet in detention and would be arraigned in court soon,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said, in a separate operation, police operatives serving at Ozubulu Divisional Headquarters, arrested another suspect who specialised in carrying out similar extortion on residents.

The police spokesperson said the suspect, who claimed to be an ESN commander, used two different phone lines to threaten an unnamed entrepreneur to pay him (the suspect) a certain amount of money or risk being killed.

“Meticulous investigation employing technology and human assets led detectives to his hideout where he was arrested and both SIMs recovered,” Mr Ikenga said.

“He (the suspect) was taken into custody and is to be arraigned in court,” he added.

The police did not reveal the identities of the arrested suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has commended the divisional police officers from Ozubulu and Umunze Police Headquarters for their diligence and painstaking effort which led to the arrests of the suspects, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Adeoye assured that the police in Anambra State will continue to motivate their personnel across the state for optimum performance.

Background

IPOB, a group seeking an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

