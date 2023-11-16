The University of Ibadan (UI) has awarded Bachelor’s Degree to popular Fuji icon, Saheed Osupa, and other students who satisfied its graduation criteria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the second day of the 2023 Convocation Ceremony of the institution had 1,590 first degree graduands from eight faculties.

The faculties included those of Agriculture, Social Sciences, Education, Pharmacy, Veterinary Medicine and Technology.

Osupa, whose real name is Akorede Babatunde Okunola, while speaking on his feat, commended the institution for the comprehensive training he had in the Department of Political Science.

He said it would help him to maximise his potential.

The 54-year-old Fuji musician who finished with a Second Class Honours in the Upper Division said the void in his heart had been filled with joy of the academic feat.

“Now I am feeling fulfilled. Before, I felt that there is something missing in my life.

“Then, I don’t want to be segregated anywhere I go. I want to fit into everywhere I find myself,” he said.

In her lecture at the occasion, Osasuyi Dirisu, an alumnus of UI and Executive Director, Policy Innovation Centre in Abuja, charged the graduands not to be deterred by failures.

“Failure is a stepping stone to the best version of you. Failure is never final, it provides a learning opportunity for growth and, as you learn, you change for better.”

Mr Dirisu enjoined them to develop a purpose-driven outlook to life and not rely on external validation.

Earlier in his address, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Kayode Adebowale, said the degrees awarded were a testimonial that the graduands have been found worthy both in character and learning.

“And on that account you are released into the world to arise and shine.

“Not only are we celebrating your graduation today, but we are also celebrating the 75 years of the establishment of the University of Ibadan.

“This is a milestone in the rich history of our great University.

“It is a time to reflect on all the amazing contributions the University of Ibadan has made over the years to service delivery, community service, education, learning and research in Nigeria and across the globe.

“Our University has come a long way in the face of economic realities, harsh conditions and dwindling resources. We are immensely proud of our rich heritage, culture, tradition, and values,” Mr Adebowale said.

(NAN)

More Pictures:

