The arraignment of a Lebanese national, Maged Ali-Taan, for alleged arson was on Wednesday stalled by the ongoing organised labour strike.

Mr Ali-Taan, the Managing Director of Alibert Products Nigeria Limited, and his employee, Mustapha Tiamiyu, are charged before the Federal High Court Kano by the Inspector General of Police.

The defendants are charged with three counts of conspiracy, arson and attempt to tamper with electric transformer.

NAN reports that the defendants were not in court due to the industrial action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Speaking to journalists, the prosecutor, Abdulsalam Saleh, said the defendants committed the offence on 20 December 2021 at No. 5c Murtala Muhammed Way Kano, Kano State.

He alleged that on the same date, the defendants conspired willfully and maliciously to set fire on the building which Mr Ali-Taan occupied as a tenant and used same as show room.

“In the process Ali-Taan made a fraudulent insurance claim on the said building.

“The defendants also allegedly attempted to temper with electric cables and transformer used for supplying electricity to the said building”.

Mr Saleh said that the offences contravened the provisions of section 3(6),1(4)(a) and 1(19)(a) of the Miscellaneous offences Act.

The court fixed 22 November for arraignment before Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa.

(NAN)

