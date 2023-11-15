As the strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) entered its second day, activities at the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, went on smoothly on Wednesday.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) showed that judges, staff, lawyers and litigants in the court complex were going about their businesses without hindrance.

From the 1st floor to the 5th floor that housed the 13 courts in the building, NAN observed that no fewer than eight courts were sitting.

It would also be recalled that court activities went on uninterrupted on Tuesday.

However, a notice of congress meeting by the Federal High Court’s chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) signed by its Public Relations Officer, G.A. Maku, said there would be an emergency meeting of all staff by 11 a.m. on Wednesday

“This meeting is noteworthy as members will be briefed on the position of the union with regards to the ongoing NLC strike action and other important issues please.”

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates embarked on the strike on Tuesday to protest against the attack on the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, on 1 November in Imo State.

The workers said the protest was imperative because the Imo State Government reneged on its agreements with them. They said their protest was against the non-payment of workers’ salaries for months and the arbitrary sacking of workers in the state, an allegation Governor Hope Uzodinma has denied.

The striking workers are seeking justice for the brutalised president of the NLC.

(NAN)

