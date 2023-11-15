Over 400 golfers are expected in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for the Victor Attah Golf Tournament, an event organised to mark the 85th birthday of ex-governor Victor Attah.

The tournament which is scheduled for Saturday will be hosted by Ibom Golf Club.

Mr Attah, an architect and former governor of the oil-rich Akwa Ibom State was born on 20 November 1938.

Famed as the “father of modern Akwa Ibom,” Mr Attah served as governor of the state from 1999 to 2007 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was also elected the chairperson of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, a position he resigned in 2006 to contest the presidential election.

In a statement on Sunday, the chairperson of the planning committee, Udeme Nana unveiled other programmes to mark the ex-governor’s birthday.

The programmes include a colloquium on Monday to be hosted by a literary club in the state – Uyo Book Club.

“The Keynote Speaker will be Professor Linus Asuquo, former commissioner, Ministry of Science and Technology and presently, the Director – General & Chief Executive Officer, the National Metallurgical Development Center, Jos, Plateau State.

“The immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem will be the Chairman of the intellectual feast that is scheduled to hold in Nelson Mandela Hall, Watbridge Hotel and Suites, Uyo from 2 p.m.

“Tuesday would be devoted to private visits to places of interest by the former Governor while the weeklong birthday celebrations would be rounded off on Sunday, 26th November with a Thanksgiving Mass to be celebrated by the Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Calabar, His Grace, the Most Rev. Joseph Ekuwem, the Bishop of Uyo Diocese, The Most Rev. Joseph Ayah and other visiting Bishops and Priests. The Thanksgiving Mass will hold in St Dominic’s Parish , Dominic Utuk Avenue, Uyo from 3 p.m.,” Mr Nana said.

Mr Attah’s administration, from 1999 to 2007, is reputed for laying the foundation for development and industrialisation as it midwifed several projects including, Akwa Ibom State University, Ibom Airport, Deep Seaport and Ibom Icon Hotels.

In recognition of Mr Attah’s service to the state, the Akwa Ibom State Government in 2018 renamed the state airport after him – Victor Attah International Airport.

