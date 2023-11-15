Members of statutory commissions of Osun State dissolved last month have sued Governor Ademola Adeleke, demanding N2 billion as compensations.

The members filed four suits on Tuesday at the National Industrial Court in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Governor Adeleke had dissolved the state’s electoral commission (OSSIEC), judicial service commission, civil service commission, and the House of Assembly Service Commission.

On Monday, he reconstituted the commissions by inaugurating new members that he appointed and were cleared by the state’s legislature.

The dissolution of the commissions effectively sacked the old members before the expiration of their tenures, which were fixed by the laws of the state.

The sacked commissioners were appointed by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who last year lost his reelection bid to Mr Adeleke.

Through their counsel, Muhydeen Adeoye, they asked the court to declare the dissolution of the commissions and the withholding of their salaries and emoluments as unlawful.

In the four separate suits, members of each of the four commissions prayed the court to award them N500 million for the damages caused by their dismissal.

In one of the suits, the former chairman of the OSSIEC, Segun Oladitan, and six other members, also prayed the court to order the governor to reinstate them to complete their five-year term.

The counsel for the claimants told the court that all the parties had been notified of the suits and said they were awaiting the court schedule for the hearing date.

