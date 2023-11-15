A group, APC Renewed Hope Integrity Network (ARHIN), has described as fictitious, bizarre and scandalous media reports insinuating that Dauda Lawal, the Governor of Zamfara State, singlehandedly sponsored the legal team of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his quest to verify the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the Chicago State University.

The Supreme Court recently upheld the decision of the presidential election tribunal that unanimously affirmed the victory of President Tinubu in the 25 February election thus bringing to an end all litigations regarding the election.

In a press release signed and made available to journalists in Abuja by the group’s National Coordinator, Danjuma Umar, on Tuesday, the group insisted that those behind the allegation that Mr Lawal sponsored the legal team of Atiku are nothing but “clout chasers working for some disgraced politicians in Tinubu’s government who are currently under investigation for fraudulent activities and must not be taken seriously.”

“This sham of a media story trying to tie Dauda Lawal with the Chicago State University certificate saga is nothing but a vain attempt to create animosity between Mr President and Governor Dauda Lawal by certain politicians from Zamfara State who hope to use their current positions under the Tinubu administration to alienate the governor and, in the process, evade accountability for their crimes,” a part of the statement read.

The group dismissed as hilarious, attempts to implicate Mr Lawal in Tinubu’s travails as he fought to exonerate himself from the legal battles surrounding the authenticity of his certificate from the Chicago State University, arguing that, “There is no transaction receipt or evidence indicating that such payments were made and since Atiku Abubakar himself is a self-made businessman, it is only a work of mischief to insinuate that he got broke and needed a ‘sponsor’.

“Who sponsored Atiku’s legal battles before the arrival of Dauda Lawal on the political scene? Is Dauda the only PDP Governor in Nigeria? These are questions for those who feel that by tarnishing Dauda’s image and relationship with the President, they can get away with their fraud, “the statement added.

The group equally described as laughable, ‘the barefaced lie Governor Lawal sponsored the legal team of Atiku Abubakar to prove his worth as a newcomer in the field of politics’, adding that “how else can an opposition politician prove his worth more than defeating an incumbent Governor with all the state resources at his disposal. For the avoidance of doubt, Dauda does not need to prove his worth to anybody. He has already shown the people of Zamfara State that he is a worthy leader and has already started delivering people-oriented leadership. He has gone after corruption to recover stolen property and funds from the rightful owners. That alone is proof enough of his competency, character and integrity, “the release added.

The statement said that as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr Lawal has “every right to comment on issues of national importance and even if he called for the resignation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over allegations of certificate forgery, which he never did, he will only be exercising his freedom of speech and voicing his opinion as a leader. The Nigerian constitution frowns at forgery, and those found wanting cannot be trusted with public office. It was not wrong for Atiku Abubakar to seek legal clarification, and those who supported him should not be seen as targets for cheap blackmail. ”

Plot to block Governor Lawal from having access to Tinubu uncovered

Meanwhile, the group said it has unravelled a plot by Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence, and his cohorts to disconnect Zamfara State from the centre by blocking Mr Lawal from having access to the President.

This move, the group insisted, is not just callous but “highly inimical to the development and welfare of the good people of Zamfara State who are just recovering from state-sponsored insecurity and poverty by the past administration of Matawalle and his bedfellows.”

ALSO READ: Zamfara govt accuses Matawalle of wasting billion on abandoned hotel project

“We are also sadly aware that Matawalle has sworn to block Governor Dauda Lawal from having access to the President not minding the suffering and loss of lives such blockage can cause. It’s unfortunate that this rogue tactic is being employed in total disregard to the suffering of Zamfara Citizen by a man too desperate to cover his thieving mess without considering the collateral damage his unpatriotic action is doing to the security and wellbeing of the Zamfara citizens.

“It has now become clear that Matawlle is behind the baseless accusations and propaganda against Lawal so as to advance his so-called political grip on the President while manipulating him and at the same time setting on a collision course with Gov Dauda Lawal.

“As a group, we are forced to send a stern warning to Matawalle to stop dragging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the mud by shamelessly mentioning his name as he fights his travails back at home in Zamfara State. If Matawalle is not guilty, he should be man enough to face the damning allegations of public theft and misappropriation of billions of naira belonging to the good people of Zamfara State. It is disrespectful to use the person and office of the President as a shield to cover past misdeeds and atrocities, “the statement added.

The group urged President Tinubu and indeed Nigerians to “dismiss such unfounded speculations and concentrate on building an economically strong and prosperous Nigeria of our dreams in line with the renewed hope agenda now that the Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Tinubu instead of looking for non-existent scapegoats”.

Background

Mr Matawalle is the immediate past governor of Zamfara State and current minister of state for defence.

He lost his second term bid in the March governorship election to Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ever since Mr Matawalle left office on 29 May, he has been at loggerheads with the state government which recently accused him of financial recklessness and embezzlement of funds belonging to the state in a recent publication, including illegally paying over one billion Naira to a contractor for the construction of a hotel.

Before then, the state government had accused the former governor of embezzling funds for the construction of the Gusau cargo airport in the state. Mr Matawalle, through his then information commissioner, Ibrahim Dosara, denied the allegation, saying his government inherited the project from his predecessor and that whatever he did was done in the interest of the state with evidence to show.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

