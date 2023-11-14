The Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, said Saudi Arabian Investors have expressed interest in investing in agriculture and dualisation of the Minna-Bida road project.

The 6-kilometre Minna-Bida highway is in a deplorable state as successive administrations in the state have failed to fix the road.

Mr Bago said this during a media chat held at the sideline of the negotiation with Saudi Arabian – Nigeria Roundtable Meeting held in Mecca, led by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Mr Bago said some of the Saudi Arabian investors have expressed readiness to invest in agriculture and road infrastructural projects across the state.

Mr Bago said the negotiation with the Saudi Arabians included the dualization of the Minna-Bida road.

He said the investors chose Niger State for a pilot scheme of their agriculture investment due to its closeness to the Federal Capital Territory and availability of water for irrigation.

“We have four hydropower dams that are currently functional.

“We have bodies of streams and water. We have both River Niger and River Benue.

“We are the largest producer of Sheanut and also paddy rice in Nigeria.

“So, this is a very opportunity and avenue to showcase ourselves, which we have done. And we have gotten interested collin abortion,” Mr Bago added.

